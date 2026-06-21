CJP continues protest at Jantar Mantar, appeals for support
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been protesting at Jantar Mantar for the second day, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demonstration was started by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who alleged examination irregularities and called on supporters to join the movement. "We are holding the fort, but without your support, this movement won't be successful," he said.
Legal warning
Dipke requests alternative venue for protest
Despite the Delhi Police's order to vacate the site as permission had expired, protesters continued their sit-in. Dipke requested an alternative venue from authorities but vowed to continue at Jantar Mantar until then. He also appealed to the police not to stop supporters from reaching the protest venue, stressing peaceful intentions in seeking justice for students who died by suicide.
Protest demands
Dipke threatens to court arrest if necessary
The protesters had earlier complained of restricted access to water and washrooms. Although drinking water was later restored and lights switched back on, they continued their sit-in. Dipke demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide after a paper leak incident. He also threatened to court arrest if necessary, saying, "If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest."
Activist support
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk joins protest
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also joined the protest and announced a hunger strike on June 27 if Pradhan didn't resign. The CJP's demonstration at Jantar Mantar is their second at the site over repeated paper leaks and demands for government accountability. The founding of the satirical youth movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) was triggered by controversial remarks made by Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant. During a court hearing, the judge controversially compared unemployed youth to "cockroaches."