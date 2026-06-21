CJP continues protest at Jantar Mantar, appeals for support

Protest demands

Dipke threatens to court arrest if necessary

The protesters had earlier complained of restricted access to water and washrooms. Although drinking water was later restored and lights switched back on, they continued their sit-in. Dipke demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide after a paper leak incident. He also threatened to court arrest if necessary, saying, "If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest."