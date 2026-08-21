'Urban naxals': CJP team attacked, chased out of Rajasthan village
What's the story
A team of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was attacked during a school inspection in Jaipur's Rampura Kanwarpura village on Friday. The incident occurred when the CJP leaders were headed to a government primary school in the Bagru Assembly constituency. Videos from the scene showed an angry crowd confronting and attacking the CJP team, hurling abuses and accusing them of being "urban naxals," "anti-nationals," and "Pakistanis."
Allegations made
BJP goons were present at site: Ranka
CJP co-founder Ashutosh Ranka alleged that they were invited by villagers to inspect a school allegedly operating from a cowshed.
He claimed the police were informed about their visit, but "BJP goons" were present at the site.
"Our volunteers were assaulted. Our cars were smashed, phones were broken, a woman was assaulted, my shirt was torn, and one of our team members suffered a fractured hand," Ranka said.
Twitter Post
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VIDEO | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and others chased away by locals as they tried to visit Bagru village. #CJP #JaipurNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2026
(Full video available to PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZivHSEFqaO
Media appeal
Local BJP leader incited violence, claims Ranka
That being said, Ranka requested the media to not blame the villagers, alleging that a local BJP leader had called outsiders to incite violence.
"I have been told...the local BJP councilor was seen distributing money to some goons," he said.
Jaipur MLA Swami Balmukundacharya from BJP said locals didn't agree with CJP's views and objected to their visit.
"This shows that the villagers do not want the kind of atmosphere that the Cockroach Party is trying to create," he said.
Assault allegations
CJP member alleges women were also beaten
CJP's Shivangi Sharma, who was part of the team, alleged that women were also beaten and abused by the crowd.
"I am from this area, born and brought up here. I was called Pakistani, Naxal and outsider. How can they call us outsiders within our own country? I am very sad with what happened today," Sharma told PTI.
Assembly debate
Incident sparks row in Rajasthan Assembly
The incident also sparked a heated debate in the Rajasthan Assembly, with BJP and Congress trading accusations.
While Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara blamed the BJP for the attack, Rajasthan Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedam accused the Congress of creating trouble under the guise of CJP.
The CJP's visit was part of their "School Thik Karo" campaign to assess school buildings and infrastructure in rural areas.