'Urban naxals': CJP team attacked, chased out of Rajasthan village  

CJP co-founder Ashutosh Ranka alleged that they were invited by villagers to inspect a school allegedly operating from a cowshed.

He claimed the police were informed about their visit, but "BJP goons" were present at the site.

"Our volunteers were assaulted. Our cars were smashed, phones were broken, a woman was assaulted, my shirt was torn, and one of our team members suffered a fractured hand," Ranka said.