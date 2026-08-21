CJP team forced out while inspecting unsafe Rampura Kanwarpura school
A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team was reportedly attacked and forced out of Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur while checking on a government school labeled unsafe: so unsafe, classes had shifted to a cattle enclosure.
CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke said villagers and BJP workers forced volunteers, including co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, out of the area, while police just watched.
Abhijeet Dipke says police watched attack
Dipke shared on X that "the Rajasthan police were mute spectators" during the attack, and some volunteers were hurt.
The incident happened as tensions rise over new rules banning surprise school inspections.
Villagers pushed back, saying the government already gave money for repairs and local resources would handle it.
The CJP has been vocal about poor conditions in state schools.