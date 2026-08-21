CJP team forced out while inspecting unsafe Rampura Kanwarpura school

A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) team was reportedly attacked and forced out of Rampura Kanwarpura village in Jaipur while checking on a government school labeled unsafe: so unsafe, classes had shifted to a cattle enclosure.

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke said villagers and BJP workers forced volunteers, including co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, out of the area, while police just watched.