CJP threatens protests after only verbal assurance on student FIRs
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says it's ready to launch nationwide protests if the government doesn't officially drop police cases (first information reports, or FIRs) against student protesters.
Even after a meeting on July 28, there's still no written promise from the government, just a verbal assurance.
Officials say a Supreme Court order is holding things up, but CJP isn't convinced.
CJP members call immediate online action
CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the government guaranteed they would apply to all BJP-ruled and NDA-governed states, warning that the government was "about to commit a massive betrayal of the country's youth."
With Tuesday's deadline missed, CJP members like Ashutosh Ranka and Abhijeet Dipke have called for immediate action online, and say they're ready for peaceful protests if students keep facing police pressure.