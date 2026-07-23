CJP to meet Union ministers Friday after NEET-UG protest clashes
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to meet Union ministers on Friday after heated protests about alleged cheating and irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.
Earlier this week, things got tense near Jantar Mantar, with clashes between CJP supporters and Delhi Police leading to stone pelting and assaults.
CJP demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign
CJP leaders want Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign and are planning nationwide protests against what they call police brutality during their demonstrations.
They say the government isn't listening to students' concerns about NEET.
After an unproductive meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda on July 20, CJP leaders like Ashutosh Ranka have promised to ramp up protests and are urging student groups across India to join in.