CJP urges Modi to act on exam leaks and suicides
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has openly asked Prime Minister Modi to respond to its protest at Jantar Mantar, now running for 15 days.
The group is demanding action on repeated exam paper leaks and the worrying rise in student suicides.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk is on his seventh day of a hunger strike, highlighting how serious things have become.
CJP letter demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
CJP's letter, titled "A Question of Humanity," criticizes the government's handling of these crises and calls for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.
It says repeated leaks, like NEET-UG, have broken student trust and pushed suicide numbers from 11 to 29 since the protest began.
The party also accuses police of mistreating protesters and disrespecting their books, while support from activists and political leaders continues to grow.