CJP urges Modi to act on exam leaks and suicides

CJP letter demands Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

CJP's letter, titled "A Question of Humanity," criticizes the government's handling of these crises and calls for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.

It says repeated leaks, like NEET-UG, have broken student trust and pushed suicide numbers from 11 to 29 since the protest began.

The party also accuses police of mistreating protesters and disrespecting their books, while support from activists and political leaders continues to grow.