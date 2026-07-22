CJP vows to keep protesting until government promises no FIRs
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says it won't stop protesting until the government promises no FIRs (past or future) against its members.
Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka called out police violence during their July 20, 2026 march and said things could get much bigger if demands aren't met, hinting, "What happened on the 20th was a trailer."
Delhi Police file 10 FIRs
Delhi Police have filed 10 FIRs against CJP protesters for alleged violence and breaking restrictions, with charges like vandalism and drone misuse.
At the same time, opposition MPs are gearing up for their own protest outside Parliament, raising concerns over NEET UG exam issues and showing support for students facing police action during the July 20, 2026 demonstration.