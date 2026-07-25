CJP withdraws protest after Centre agrees to demands
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has withdrawn its agitation with immediate effect after the Centre agreed to all its demands. The announcement came in a joint press conference held by the government and CJP this evening, following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, the core demand for the group.
Protest end
'Urge protesters to go home'
The government was represented by Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, while CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka represented the satirical party.
They told reporters that the CJP was ending the protest in "good faith" that the government would keep its word on the demands.
"We urge all protesters to go home as the government has accepted our demands," Das said.
Demands
Government assurance
Ranka added, "The government has accepted all our demands after 36 days of protest."
The government has assured CJP that police cases filed against students would be withdrawn, no action would be taken against them in the future, and maximum compensation as per rules and regulations would be given to the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak.
Twitter Post
Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh with CJP spokespersons
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh shake hands with Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka after Cockroach Janta Party withdraws its agitation pic.twitter.com/ZVCTc1LoVy— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026
Resignation
Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Earlier, Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation as Union Education Minister.
He stated that the decision was made to protect the future of students and to prevent "anti-national forces" from exploiting the huge youth protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Pradhan announced his decision on X hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre.