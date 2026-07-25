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Home / News / India News / CJP withdraws protest after Centre agrees to demands
CJP withdraws protest after Centre agrees to demands
The announcement came in a joint press conference

CJP withdraws protest after Centre agrees to demands

By Snehil Singh
Jul 25, 2026
05:44 pm
What's the story

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has withdrawn its agitation with immediate effect after the Centre agreed to all its demands. The announcement came in a joint press conference held by the government and CJP this evening, following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, the core demand for the group.

Protest end

'Urge protesters to go home'

The government was represented by Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, while CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka represented the satirical party.

They told reporters that the CJP was ending the protest in "good faith" that the government would keep its word on the demands.

"We urge all protesters to go home as the government has accepted our demands," Das said.

Demands

Government assurance

Ranka added, "The government has accepted all our demands after 36 days of protest."

The government has assured CJP that police cases filed against students would be withdrawn, no action would be taken against them in the future, and maximum compensation as per rules and regulations would be given to the families of students who died by suicide over the NEET paper leak.

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Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh with CJP spokespersons

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Resignation

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Earlier, Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation as Union Education Minister.

He stated that the decision was made to protect the future of students and to prevent "anti-national forces" from exploiting the huge youth protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Pradhan announced his decision on X hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre.

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