CJP's Abhijeet Dipke accuses DCP Sachin Sharma after July protest
India
Abhijeet Dipke, who started the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has accused Delhi Police and DCP Sachin Sharma after a student protest in July.
He says their actions in the wake of the protest hurt two young girls and "disgraced the uniform," especially as students were raising concerns about issues like a NEET UG paper leak.
Dipke posts incidents, criticizes DCP Sharma
Dipke shared two specific incidents on X: one where a man allegedly assaulted the father of Nishu Aazad (now facing an attempt-to-murder case), and another where a girl was booked for using harsh language at the rally.
He posted photos of both girls, openly criticizing Delhi Police and Sharma with, "Shame on @DelhiPolice and DCP Sachin Sharma."