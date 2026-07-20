CJP's Abhijeet Dipke detained as Jantar Mantar students demand 1cr
Abhijeet Dipke, a prominent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) member, was detained by Delhi Police on Monday as students and activists rallied at Jantar Mantar.
The protest called out government failures in the education system and demanded ₹1 crore compensation for families of students lost to suicide.
Things got tense when demonstrators tried to push past barricades near Shastri Bhawan to march toward Parliament.
Police deploy paramilitary, CJP urges MPs
Police responded by ramping up security across central Delhi, setting up multilayered barricades and deploying paramilitary forces.
Tear gas was used near Shastri Bhawan to break up crowds, with senior officers closely monitoring the situation.
Police warned protesters about legal action if restrictions were violated.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das urged MPs on X, saying, "We request all MPs to immediately stand in support of students on the streets."