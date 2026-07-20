CJP's Abhijeet Dipke detained as Jantar Mantar students demand 1cr

Abhijeet Dipke, a prominent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) member, was detained by Delhi Police on Monday as students and activists rallied at Jantar Mantar.

The protest called out government failures in the education system and demanded ₹1 crore compensation for families of students lost to suicide.

Things got tense when demonstrators tried to push past barricades near Shastri Bhawan to march toward Parliament.