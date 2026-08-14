CJP's Saurav Das seeks Manan Mishra resignation after BCI threat
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is asking the Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Mishra to step down, alleging misuse of power.
This comes after BCI threatened legal action against NALSAR students who protested Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's role as their convocation chief guest.
The move drew criticism from Senior Advocates, members of the Bar, law students and public spirited citizens.
Manan Mishra drops proceedings against NALSAR
After heavy criticism from lawyers and the public, Mishra dropped all proceedings against the NALSAR 2026 batch and clarified that students weren't involved in any disruptions.
He also encouraged students to express their views respectfully, saying it's important to keep things civil even when disagreeing.
Das still questioned Mishra's long tenure and the political ties highlighted by the X user, adding, "The need for accountability is a must. The Bar Council has been led by him since 2012 and will be till 2030. That's atrociously long, especially when seen in the context of repeated misuse of powers."