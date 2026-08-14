CJP's Saurav Das seeks Manan Mishra resignation after BCI threat

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is asking the Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Mishra to step down, alleging misuse of power.

This comes after BCI threatened legal action against NALSAR students who protested Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's role as their convocation chief guest.

The move drew criticism from Senior Advocates, members of the Bar, law students and public spirited citizens.