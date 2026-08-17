Clarence High School Bengaluru closes until August 18 after H1N1
India
Clarence High School in Bengaluru has closed its doors until August 18 after more than 500 students and 21 staff members came down with flu-like symptoms: think fever, cough, and body aches.
At least two cases have been confirmed as H1N1, and one staff member is currently in the hospital.
School asks city to remove stalls
The school says poor hygiene around nearby street vendors might be to blame, pointing to waste piling up near the gates.
They've asked city officials to step in, remove unauthorized stalls, and make sure health standards are enforced so everyone can get back safely.