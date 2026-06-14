Clash over irrigation water in Dehradun kills 1, injures 3
India
A long-running fight over irrigation water in Dehradun took a tragic turn on Saturday: one man lost his life and three of his family members were hurt after a clash between neighbors.
The incident has stirred up tensions in the area, with authorities stepping up security to keep things calm.
Kumar's brother files FIR, names Imtiaz
Kumar's brother filed an FIR, accusing Imtiaz and his group of attacking their family with sticks and hammers.
Local groups have hit the streets, raising anti-minority slogans and demanding the encounter of the accused and razing of their houses with bulldozers.
Police from four stations are now on the scene, but so far no arrests have been made as investigations continue.