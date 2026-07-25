Clashes at Jantar Mantar over NEET-UG injure 5: Delhi Police
India
Things got heated at Jantar Mantar on Saturday when a protest over alleged exam irregularities and the NEET-UG controversy led to clashes.
Five Delhi Police personnel, including a top official, were hurt after some protesters allegedly threw stones.
The protest was led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), reflecting ongoing frustration among students.
Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns
Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, a major win for demonstrators and one of CJP's main demands.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called it "a victory of democracy," while activist Sonam Wangchuk urged everyone to keep things peaceful and push for real education reforms.
The mood is hopeful but determined as students continue to press for change.