Clashes, stone-pelting in Ujjain over portion of Shahi mosque demolition 

Prominent Indore cleric Mufti Junaid warned that if the Shahi Masjid is demolished, 28 other mosques could be next.

He said, "This....makes no sense that, to establish one religion, you will completely demolish and erase the existence of other religions."

According to Imam Mohammad Ibrahim, the mosque is registered as a Waqf property and dates back 636 years.

The Muslim community members have questioned why the road could not instead be widened by acquiring the structure directly opposite the mosque.