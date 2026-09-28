Clashes, stone-pelting in Ujjain over portion of Shahi mosque demolition
What's the story
Police used tear gas shells to disperse a crowd in Ujjain after stone pelting occurred when the crowd clashed with them at the spot where a portion of Shahi Masjid is planned to be demolished. The demolition is part of a road-widening project ahead of the 2028 Simhastha Mela. Per TOI, the clashes began as the Municipal Corporation started removing the mosque portion. Demolition had been temporarily halted on Sunday after the Muslim community gathered to oppose the planned removal.
Twitter Post
Protests outside mosque
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Police use tear gas shells to control a crowd in Ujjain as stone pelting occurred when a large group of people clashed with them at the spot where a portion of Shahi Masjid is planned to be demolished for a road-widening project. Rapid Action Force (RAF)… pic.twitter.com/zRLlSzgXoj— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2026
Project details
Road-widening project to create 15m-wide road
A petition in this regard will be heard Monday.
Locals told Maktoob that the crowd swelled on Sunday night as bulldozers were parked outside the mosque for the proposed action.
The road-widening project involves expanding a 730-meter stretch from Khajur Wali Masjid to Ganesh Chowk.
The aim is to create a 15-meter-wide road for crowds near Mahakaleshwar Temple.
This would impact 272 structures, including the Shahi Masjid's prayer hall, minaret, and Mazhar Chouk Shahi of the mosque.
Warning issued
If Shahi Masjid is demolished, these mosques could be next
Prominent Indore cleric Mufti Junaid warned that if the Shahi Masjid is demolished, 28 other mosques could be next.
He said, "This....makes no sense that, to establish one religion, you will completely demolish and erase the existence of other religions."
According to Imam Mohammad Ibrahim, the mosque is registered as a Waqf property and dates back 636 years.
The Muslim community members have questioned why the road could not instead be widened by acquiring the structure directly opposite the mosque.
Cops
Community members would even consider approaching SC
Several companies of local police were deployed to the scene on Sunday to keep the peace and urge mosque committee members to cooperate.
Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma told The Indian Express on Sunday that the administration had, for now, held back the demolition and that the police were attempting to resolve the matter through dialogue.
Community members said they would even consider approaching the Supreme Court if they do not receive relief.
Ongoing dispute
We are approaching the Supreme Court against this order
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on September 9 dismissed petitions against demolition notices issued by Ujjain Municipal Corporation.
Justice Sandeep N Bhatt ruled that the action was taken as per statutory provisions after giving an opportunity to those administering the mosque.
It further denied charges that the action was arbitrary, stating that portions of 10 temples and one mosque had already been removed on the same route, while action had been taken against over 80 religious sites across Ujjain.