Class 11 Dalit student in Coimbatore dies by suicide
India
An 11th-grade Dalit student in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, died by suicide shortly after returning to school from the Puja holidays.
His parents believe ongoing discrimination at his government-aided school played a role in his death.
Police are now investigating the case under laws protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
Parents allege caste discrimination at school
According to his parents, their son faced caste-based discrimination and was mocked for his food choices, but the school didn't step in to help.
Although they had raised these issues before, no police complaint was made before his death.
Sadly, this isn't the first time such incidents have been reported in Coimbatore schools.