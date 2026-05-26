Class 12 CBSE students spot mismatched answer sheets during re-evaluation India May 26, 2026

CBSE class 12 students are worried after spotting mistakes in their photocopies/scanned answer sheets received through the re-evaluation and verification process.

It all started when Vedant noticed his physics sheet didn't match his handwriting, and he even compared it with his other papers to show something was off.

He believes the sheet actually belongs to another student.