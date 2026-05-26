Class 12 CBSE students spot mismatched answer sheets during re-evaluation
CBSE class 12 students are worried after spotting mistakes in their photocopies/scanned answer sheets received through the re-evaluation and verification process.
It all started when Vedant noticed his physics sheet didn't match his handwriting, and he even compared it with his other papers to show something was off.
He believes the sheet actually belongs to another student.
Students question CBSE onscreen marking
Vedant's story encouraged others to check their own answer sheets, and some found similar problems.
Sanjana said her chemistry sheet had answers and handwriting she didn't recognize, while Ashish raised doubts about his physics paper too.
Many are now questioning CBSE's new digital on-screen marking system, wondering if tech glitches or errors could be behind these unexpected low scores.