Ram Temple donation theft case: Champat Rai gets clean chit
What's the story
The Uttar Pradesh Home Department has submitted the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case after giving a clean chit to Champat Rai, former general secretary of the Trust, and Anil Mishra, a former Trust member. The report was handed over to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to take further action. Both had resigned from their positions on June 27 after allegations of donation theft surfaced.
Investigation details
Rai denied any involvement in theft
The three-member SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was formed on June 13 at the Trust's request.
The team questioned both Rai and Mishra about donation management processes at the temple.
During interrogation, Rai denied any involvement in the theft and claimed it was his complaint that led to arrests, NDTV reported, citing sources.
He also said he acted promptly upon learning of irregularities in donation collection.
Case progress
SIT submitted preliminary report on June 23
The SIT submitted its preliminary report to the state government on June 23, making several recommendations.
Based on this report, Trust member Krishnamohan filed a complaint at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station.
An FIR was registered on June 25 against eight accused, Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava, and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu, and other unidentified individuals as accused.
Legal action
Allegations of theft first emerged on June 7
The allegations of theft first emerged on June 7, when Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan "Pawan" Pandey claimed ₹5 crore to ₹7.5 crore were siphoned off from temple donations.
The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on June 13.
The SIT conducted a preliminary inquiry in Ayodhya between June 15 and 20, looking into donation management processes like collection boxes, cash counting, storage, and CCTV surveillance.
The preliminary inquiry flagged prima facie irregularities in handling of cash donations and valuables.