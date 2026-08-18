Ram Temple donation theft case: Champat Rai gets clean chit 

The three-member SIT, headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was formed on June 13 at the Trust's request.

The team questioned both Rai and Mishra about donation management processes at the temple.

During interrogation, Rai denied any involvement in the theft and claimed it was his complaint that led to arrests, NDTV reported, citing sources.

He also said he acted promptly upon learning of irregularities in donation collection.