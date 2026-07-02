Cleuson Andrade Viana killed by kite string in Santana, Brazil India Jul 02, 2026

A 39-year-old man, Cleuson Andrade Viana, lost his life after a kite string wrapped around his neck while he was riding his motorcycle in Santana, Brazil.

The incident happened on June 30 and highlights how dangerous sharp kite strings, often used in competitive kite fighting, can be even though they are banned in certain areas.