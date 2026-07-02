Cleuson Andrade Viana killed by kite string in Santana, Brazil
India
A 39-year-old man, Cleuson Andrade Viana, lost his life after a kite string wrapped around his neck while he was riding his motorcycle in Santana, Brazil.
The incident happened on June 30 and highlights how dangerous sharp kite strings, often used in competitive kite fighting, can be even though they are banned in certain areas.
Wife, officials urge kite safety
Cleuson's wife called him "an exceptional guy" and urged parents to keep kids away from risky kite-flying.
Local authorities also shared their condolences and are now reminding motorcyclists to wear high-collared shirts, helmets, and special antennas for extra protection, especially during the summer when kite flying is popular.