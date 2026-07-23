Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk 26-day hunger strike seeks safety guarantees
India
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is now 26 days into a hunger strike at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, calling for peaceful protest even as he has lost weight.
He's urging everyone to stay calm and nonviolent, saying, "No matter what the other side does our response must only be flowers."
Wangchuk says he'll end his fast only if the government promises not to take action against peaceful protesters.
Sonam Wangchuk lost 11kg
Wangchuk has lost 11kg since starting his hunger strike but remains stable under hospital care.
He's praised students for staying composed during recent protests and insists he'll keep going until there are clear guarantees for protester safety.