Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk released from jail after 10 days India Mar 17, 2026

Sonam Wangchuk, the climate activist, claims he was "bundled and thrown into jail" with no word to his family or lawyer for nearly 10 days.

The well-known climate activist got out of Jodhpur Central Jail on March 14, after the government canceled his detention under the National Security Act.