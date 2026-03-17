Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk released from jail after 10 days
India
Sonam Wangchuk, the climate activist, claims he was "bundled and thrown into jail" with no word to his family or lawyer for nearly 10 days.
The well-known climate activist got out of Jodhpur Central Jail on March 14, after the government canceled his detention under the National Security Act.
Arrested after protests in Leh turned violent
Wangchuk was arrested on September 26, 2025, just after protests in Leh turned violent and led to four deaths and dozens were injured, including police.
He spent almost half the maximum time allowed under the law before being released when the home ministry stepped in.
Wangchuk's wife handled his release paperwork
Wangchuk has been a leading voice for Ladakh's statehood and more local rights (the Sixth Schedule).
His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, handled his release paperwork from jail.