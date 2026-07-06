Cloudburst buries vehicles at Kwar Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar district
India
A sudden cloudburst hit the under-construction Kwar Hydroelectric Project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday night, bringing a rush of mud and rocks that buried trucks and tankers at the site.
Cleanup is under way with heavy machinery working to clear the mess, as videos from the scene show just how much debris piled up.
Doda landslide blocks Jammu-Kishtwar highway
The nonstop rain also triggered a landslide in Doda district, blocking the main Jammu-Kishtwar Highway and cutting off travel for now.
The weather department says more rain, and possibly flash floods, could be on the way, so locals are being urged to stay alert while officials focus on restoring roads and safety.