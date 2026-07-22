Cloudburst hits Kangra Boh valley, 3 injured, no fatalities reported
A sudden cloudburst hit Kangra district's Boh Valley in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing flash floods and landslides.
Overnight rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday injured three people and damaged 12 homes, while the cloudburst itself washed away six houses.
The rush of water also damaged cowsheds and sadly led to the loss of several farm animals.
Quick action by locals meant everyone got out safely. No fatalities were reported.
Landslides block roads, rain alerts issued
Villages like Sapedi, Garun, and Lam were hit hardest, with rescue teams struggling as landslides blocked key roads.
The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for heavy rain across multiple districts, warning residents to stay away from rivers and risky slopes as more rain is expected.
Authorities are keeping a close watch to keep everyone safe.