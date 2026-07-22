Cloudburst hits Kangra Boh valley, 3 injured, no fatalities reported

A sudden cloudburst hit Kangra district's Boh Valley in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing flash floods and landslides.

Overnight rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday injured three people and damaged 12 homes, while the cloudburst itself washed away six houses.

The rush of water also damaged cowsheds and sadly led to the loss of several farm animals.

Quick action by locals meant everyone got out safely. No fatalities were reported.