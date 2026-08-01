Cloudburst in Chatroo, Kishtwar damages shops, Jitendra Singh pledges compensation
India
A sudden cloudburst hit Chatroo in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday morning, leaving several shops and businesses damaged.
Thankfully, no loss of life has been reported so far.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared that everyone affected will get proper compensation.
Kishtwar Machhail warning systems, Padder station
After last year's Chasoti cloudburst, the government has stepped up its game, installing two early warning systems in Kishtwar and Machhail, plus setting up a new weather station in Padder.
These upgrades aim to give faster alerts and help keep people safer during unpredictable weather.