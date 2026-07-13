Cloudburst in Pahalgam floods 11 villages, damages around 20 hotels
A sudden cloudburst in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday led to flash floods, hitting 11 villages hard.
Around 20 hotels suffered heavy damage, and several huts were also damaged, and a stretch of road near the Overa Stream was washed away.
Tourists described how floodwaters rushed into their hotel out of nowhere, forcing quick escapes.
Tourists evacuated mid dinner, rescue hampered
Some tourists recounted being evacuated mid-dinner as water surged in. One said, "I am surprised that we survived."
The floods also knocked out roads, electricity, and water supply for several villages.
Local leaders questioned why hotels were built so close to flood channels and pointed out that the hardest-hit area falls outside the usual development authority's reach, making rescue efforts tougher.