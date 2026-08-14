IMD predicts rain during India's 80th Independence Day celebrations
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rainfall in Delhi during the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. The forecast is particularly important as it concerns events at the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation. The IMD has issued a weather forecast for Saturday morning, predicting a 70% chance of very light to light rainfall between 4am and 6am.
Rain forecast
Rainfall amounts and probabilities
The IMD's forecast indicates that Delhi could receive around 5mm of rain during this time.
Another spell of very light rainfall is likely between 6am and 9am with a 60% probability and similar rainfall amounts.
The afternoon to evening period also has a 60% chance of very light rain, with around 3mm expected.
Celebration details
Significance of the weather forecast
The weather forecast is particularly significant as it comes ahead of India's 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
The event will also celebrate the 150th anniversary of the National Song Vande Mataram.
This year, for the first time, Vande Mataram will be sung during the Red Fort celebrations.
The day honors India's independence and is marked by a national holiday across the country.