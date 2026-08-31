CM Sarma to probe 226 HIV-positive inmates across 31 jails

226 inmates across 31 Assam jails tested positive for HIV between April and July this year, raising serious concerns.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said he would look into the case and examine the matter in detail, and said the affected person would get medical support.

Sribhumi District Jail reported an increase in the number of HIV-positive inmates, with most cases linked to drug-related offenses and severe overcrowding.