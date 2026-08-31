CM Sarma to probe 226 HIV-positive inmates across 31 jails
226 inmates across 31 Assam jails tested positive for HIV between April and July this year, raising serious concerns.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said he would look into the case and examine the matter in detail, and said the affected person would get medical support.
Sribhumi District Jail reported an increase in the number of HIV-positive inmates, with most cases linked to drug-related offenses and severe overcrowding.
State says 202 inmates on ART
The state says 202 of the affected inmates are already getting antiretroviral therapy (ART), with mobile medical teams visiting jails to help those who can't easily travel.
Health Minister Ashok Singhal shared that Assam has around 33,000 active HIV/AIDS cases overall, and HIV-positive undertrial prisoners are being sent to Silchar Medical College whenever necessary for advanced treatment.
The government says it's committed to providing treatment for all who need it.