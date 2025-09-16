Next Article
CM Stalin announces scholarship for Muslim students
India
On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin rolled out a fresh scholarship for Muslim students—2,000 undergrads and postgrads will get ₹10,000 each year to help with their studies.
The program is run by the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board.
CM opens 4 new industrial estates across Tamil Nadu
This move is all about making education more accessible if you're from a minority background.
Plus, Stalin just opened four new industrial estates across the state (that's more jobs and opportunities) and launched projects like an eco-friendly treatment plant in Kancheepuram and a food processing center in Namakkal.