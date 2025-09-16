Monsoon retreats from parts of north-west, west India India Sep 16, 2025

The IMD just announced that the monsoon is officially retreating from parts of North-West and West India—think Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana.

This year's exit is happening three days earlier than usual, with the withdrawal line now stretching through Bhatinda and Bhuj.

But while the west dries up, eastern states are still getting rain thanks to a cyclonic circulation over north-central Uttar Pradesh, east Jharkhand, east Vidarbha, and north-east Assam.