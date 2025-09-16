Monsoon retreats from parts of north-west, west India
The IMD just announced that the monsoon is officially retreating from parts of North-West and West India—think Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana.
This year's exit is happening three days earlier than usual, with the withdrawal line now stretching through Bhatinda and Bhuj.
But while the west dries up, eastern states are still getting rain thanks to a cyclonic circulation over north-central Uttar Pradesh, east Jharkhand, east Vidarbha, and north-east Assam.
Heavy showers likely in Bihar, UP, Bengal's hills
Even as the monsoon leaves the west behind, heavy showers are set to continue in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal's hills.
A cyclonic circulation over east Jharkhand and north-east Assam is keeping things wet, plus a system from the West Pacific might drag this rainy spell into early October.
The IMD suggests keeping an eye on forecasts—especially with winds about to shift for the North-East monsoon next month.