Who's Nupur Bora, Civil Service officer arrested after massive raid 

Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora was arrested on Monday after authorities seized nearly ₹2 crore in cash and valuables from her homes during a raid. The Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell conducted the raids, recovering ₹92 lakh in cash and jewelry worth almost ₹1 crore from her Guwahati residence. An additional ₹10 lakh in cash was seized from her rented house in Barpeta.

Personal history Bora's career in brief Bora, who hails from Assam's Golaghat district, was born on March 31, 1989. She joined the ACS in 2019 and started her administrative career as an assistant commissioner in Karbi Anglong. She served there till June 2023 before being posted as a Circle Officer in Barpeta and later transferred to Kamrup district.

Education and work Her educational background Bora holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Gauhati University and studied at Cotton College. Before entering civil service, she was a lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), according to her Facebook profile. She began her administrative career as an Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong, serving from March 2019 to June 2023.

Corruption claims Allegations against Bora Bora is said to have amassed a huge amount of wealth, including properties and cash, during her six years as a government servant. Following her arrest, state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Bora had been under the scanner for allegedly transferring land "belonging to Hindus to suspicious individuals" in exchange for money. "We are taking strict action. Corruption in revenue offices, particularly in minority-dominated areas, remains a serious concern," Sarma said.