UP youth pulls off ₹5cr bank fraud in 4 months
India
A 23-year-old kachori seller from Hathras, UP, has been taken into custody for allegedly pulling off a ₹5 crore bank fraud in just four months.
Akash, who ran Maa Chamunda Sweet and Namkeen after his father's passing, suddenly started spending big—buying a Yamaha R15 bike and gold—which made locals suspicious and led to a police probe.
Akash opened account in May, started withdrawing huge sums
Police say Akash opened an HDFC Bank account in May 2025 with only ₹500, then kept raising his overdraft limit and withdrawing huge sums without matching deposits.
He reportedly put about ₹3.5 crore into the stock market using an online app.
Three bank employees are also being investigated to see if they helped him out.
The case is still unfolding as authorities dig deeper into the scam.