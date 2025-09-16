UP youth pulls off ₹5cr bank fraud in 4 months

Akash opened account in May, started withdrawing huge sums

Police say Akash opened an HDFC Bank account in May 2025 with only ₹500, then kept raising his overdraft limit and withdrawing huge sums without matching deposits.

He reportedly put about ₹3.5 crore into the stock market using an online app.

Three bank employees are also being investigated to see if they helped him out.

The case is still unfolding as authorities dig deeper into the scam.