CM Stalin discharged, PMK power struggle, eye care pioneer dies India Jul 30, 2025

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin is back home after six days in the hospital for mild giddiness—he's fine now and just needs a bit of rest. While recovering, he still kept up with his government work remotely.

Meanwhile, the PMK party is caught up in a messy power struggle between founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani, which could shake things up before the 2026 state elections.

And in other news, Dr. P Namperumalsamy—the trailblazer who made quality eye care accessible across India—has passed away at 85.