CM Stalin sets up control room to monitor Tamils in Gulf

AIADMK, PMK leaders urge central government to protect Indians

Leaders from AIADMK and PMK are urging the central government to protect nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries, especially with hundreds of flights canceled after Iran closed its airspace.

Many flights were canceled and operations suspended at Gulf airports—including Dubai—with missions rolling out round-the-clock helplines.

These efforts aim to keep families connected and safe while travel disruptions continue.