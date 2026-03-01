CM Stalin sets up control room to monitor Tamils in Gulf
India
With fresh US-Israel and Iran clashes shaking West Asia, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has set up a 24/7 control room in Delhi to look out for Tamils living in the Gulf.
The state's Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department is now actively tracking their safety, as worries grow about loved ones abroad.
AIADMK, PMK leaders urge central government to protect Indians
Leaders from AIADMK and PMK are urging the central government to protect nearly one crore Indians living in Gulf countries, especially with hundreds of flights canceled after Iran closed its airspace.
Many flights were canceled and operations suspended at Gulf airports—including Dubai—with missions rolling out round-the-clock helplines.
These efforts aim to keep families connected and safe while travel disruptions continue.