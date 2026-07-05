CM Vijay 1st return to Karur July 10 since stampede
India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to visit Karur on July 10, his first time back since a stampede at his rally last September left at least 41 people dead.
The tragedy, caused by overwhelming crowds and poor management, drew heavy criticism and deepened the rivalry between TVK and DMK.
DMK seeks to join CBI probe
After doubts about the state's probe, the Supreme Court handed the case over to the CBI in October 2025.
Just this week, DMK asked to join the investigation, saying TVK's actions (like offering benefits to victims' families and public comments from ministers) could impact how things play out.
Preparations for Vijay's visit are underway, with more details coming soon.