C.N. Muktha, Kannada novelist and former teacher, dies at 75 India Jul 10, 2026

C.N. Muktha, a well-known Kannada novelist and former teacher, died in Mysuru on Friday after an illness. She was 75.

Her passing has left many in the literary world and among her former students deeply saddened, with people gathering at her home to pay their respects before her final rites near Chamundi Hills.