C.N. Muktha, Kannada novelist and former teacher, dies at 75
India
C.N. Muktha, a well-known Kannada novelist and former teacher, died in Mysuru on Friday after an illness. She was 75.
Her passing has left many in the literary world and among her former students deeply saddened, with people gathering at her home to pay their respects before her final rites near Chamundi Hills.
C.N. Muktha wrote 75+ novels
Muktha wrote over 75 novels and over 15 short story collections; her novels were serialized in leading weekly magazines across Karnataka.
Before becoming a full-time writer, she spent more than 25 years teaching English at government schools.
Her work earned major honors like the Rajyotsava Award and Attimabbe Award, making her a respected figure for both readers and aspiring writers alike.