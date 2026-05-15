The hike is likely to impact public transport costs

CNG prices hiked by ₹2

By Mudit Dube 10:10 am May 15, 202610:10 am

What's the story

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi have been hiked by ₹2 per kg, taking the retail rate to ₹79.09 per kg from ₹77.09. The hike comes on the heels of a similar increase by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) in Mumbai, which raised CNG rates by ₹2 per kg to ₹84 per kg. The price revision is likely to impact public transport costs and could lead to fare hikes for autorickaws, buses, and taxis.