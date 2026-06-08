CoA orders India to limit hydropower storage under Indus Treaty
Big news on the India-Pakistan front: The Hague-based court (CoA) just made a call about the Indus Waters Treaty, and it's stirring things up.
On May 15, 2026, the court said India has to limit water storage at its hydropower plants, guarantee a minimum water flow into Pakistan, and share project details early.
But India isn't having it (officials called the ruling "null and void," saying the court wasn't legitimate).
India hydropower storage flow data rules
India now faces stricter rules for building hydropower projects: storage must match real power needs, not just estimates.
There's also a new requirement to keep enough water flowing downstream for Pakistan's farms and environment.
Plus, India has to hand over data and designs early so Pakistan can raise any concerns before projects move ahead.
This especially impacts new hydro plans in Jammu and Kashmir after India paused the treaty back.
India suspended treaty after Pahalgam attack
India suspended the treaty after the Pahalgam attack and asked Pakistan to renegotiate, but so far, no response from their side.
The original treaty was meant to keep river sharing fair between both countries, but with all these recent twists, things are getting tense again.