Coal deliveries to power plants recover as production rises 35%
India
Good news for the power sector: coal deliveries to power plants are picking up now that heavy monsoon rains have finally let up.
Daily coal production jumped 35% this week, and dispatches to power plants rose by 24%, helping keep coal supplies recover to ease shortages at thermal power plants.
Coal mines resume, rail shipments rise
After rain disruptions, mines are back in action and rail shipments have ramped up.
Meanwhile, a government committee met on September 4 to tackle low coal stocks at several power plants and make sure supplies stay steady going forward.