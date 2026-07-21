Coal freight derailment between Ghaziabad and New Delhi, no injuries
India
On Tuesday, six wagons of a freight train carrying coal derailed between Ghaziabad and New Delhi, leading to a big rail disruption on one of the busiest routes into the city.
Thankfully, no one was hurt. Railway officials are on site managing the situation and working to get things back on track.
Rail disruption affects 53 train services
The derailment has thrown off schedules for 53 trains: 24 were diverted to different routes, 16 passenger trains were canceled, five had partial cancelations, and eight more are running late.
Expect some travel headaches until things are restored; updates from the railways are still coming in.