Coal India permits coal procurement by road to avert blackouts
Coal India Limited (CIL) is allowing power plants with Fuel Supply Agreements to procure additional coal beyond their annual contracted quantities through road transport, alongside their existing rail supplies, after at least 57 thermal stations were left with barely half the recommended reserves, just 27.1 million tons instead of the needed 57.7 million tons.
The move aims to keep electricity flowing and avoid blackouts as supplies run low.
Coal India output up despite rain
CIL has managed to boost daily output from 1.36 to 1.7 million tons this month, and overall deliveries are up compared to last year.
Still, prolonged rainfall caused lower mine sections to become submerged and left coal seams too wet, slowing things down.
The Coal Ministry says teams are working on draining water and fixing roads so operations can get back on track.