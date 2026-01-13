Coal mine collapses in Bengal's Asansol; many feared trapped
What's the story
A coal mine in Asansol, West Bengal, collapsed on Tuesday. Per reports, the incident took place at Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.'s open-cast mine. Many people are feared to be trapped under the debris and injured in this accident, CNN-News18 reported. Rescue operations are currently underway with teams using JCB machines to clear the rubble and search for survivors.
Illegal mining
Incident occurred during illegal coal extraction
Reportedly, the collapse took place when coal was being illegally mined from the open-cast mine. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) officials and a team from Kulti police station reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. However, BCCL has clarified that this particular mine does not belong to them and it appears to be a case of illegal mining, CNBC-TV18 reported. Further details about the incident are awaited.