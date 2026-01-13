Coal mine collapses in Bengal's Asansol; many feared trapped 

Illegal mining

Incident occurred during illegal coal extraction

Reportedly, the collapse took place when coal was being illegally mined from the open-cast mine. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) officials and a team from Kulti police station reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident. However, BCCL has clarified that this particular mine does not belong to them and it appears to be a case of illegal mining, CNBC-TV18 reported. Further details about the incident are awaited.