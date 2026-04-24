Coast Guard chopper flies over Sabarimala temple, raises security concerns
What's the story
A Coast Guard helicopter flew over the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala on Thursday, raising security concerns. The incident occurred at around 11:00am when the Indian Coast Guard helicopter CG-821 flew low over the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Eyewitnesses reported that it came within five meters of the temple's flagmast, known as the kodimaram.
Twitter Post
Visuals of helicopter flying low over temple
An Indian coast Guard Chetak Helicopter is seen flying meters above the Sabarimala hilltop temple in Kerala. Chopper is seen slowly overlying the temple, following which it speeds away. Incident has sparked concerns.— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) April 24, 2026
Coast Guard says "chopper deviated due to adverse weather" pic.twitter.com/NGQzSZgX0Q
Surveillance footage
Helicopter had 4 people on board
The helicopter had four people on board, one of whom was seen recording visuals of the temple from the air. This unprecedented maneuver has raised eyebrows as it is the first time a helicopter has flown so close to the temple structure. The Sabarimala Temple and its surroundings up to Nilakkal are high-security zones, making this incident even more concerning.
Official statement
Investigation ordered into the incident
In the wake of the incident, the Defence PRO in Kochi clarified, as per Mathrubhumi, that the helicopter was on a routine surveillance flight. The flyover was part of this regular exercise across various locations. However, High Court-appointed Special Commissioner R Jayakrishnan has ordered an investigation into the incident. He directed ADGP S Sreejith to probe and submit a detailed report on why such a maneuver was necessary in a restricted religious space.