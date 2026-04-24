Coast Guard chopper flies over Sabarimala temple, raises security concerns

An Indian coast Guard Chetak Helicopter is seen flying meters above the Sabarimala hilltop temple in Kerala. Chopper is seen slowly overlying the temple, following which it speeds away. Incident has sparked concerns. Coast Guard says "chopper deviated due to adverse weather" pic.twitter.com/NGQzSZgX0Q

Surveillance footage

Helicopter had 4 people on board

The helicopter had four people on board, one of whom was seen recording visuals of the temple from the air. This unprecedented maneuver has raised eyebrows as it is the first time a helicopter has flown so close to the temple structure. The Sabarimala Temple and its surroundings up to Nilakkal are high-security zones, making this incident even more concerning.