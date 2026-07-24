Coast Guard rescues at least 60 shrimp farmers in Navsari
India
Heavy rains have hit Gujarat hard, flooding Navsari and Valsad districts.
On Friday, Indian Coast Guard helicopters stepped in to save at least 60 shrimp farmers stranded in a remote part of Navsari: floodwaters were so deep that regular rescue teams couldn't reach them, according to Navsari Collector Manish Gurwani.
About 38,000 evacuated from Navsari Valsad
Navsari's rivers are overflowing, with Chikhli taluka getting 451mm of rain in just one day.
About 38,000 people from Navsari and Valsad have been evacuated. Most displaced folks are staying with relatives instead of shelters.
Meanwhile, hundreds of roads are closed across the district as heavy rain continues to disrupt life.