Cochin Airport to open 24/7 Sabarimala pilgrims' center Nov 17
Cochin International Airport has set up a dedicated 24/7 center right next to its domestic arrivals, making things way easier for Sabarimala pilgrims flying in.
The new 5,000-square-foot facility will be officially opened by Kerala's Chief Minister V D Satheesan on November 17 and aims to smooth out travel hassles for devotees.
Cochin center helped around 11,000 devotees
Pilgrims get access to a Devaswom help desk, prasadam coupons, prepaid taxis, KSRTC busses, and a helicopter service booking counter if you want to skip the traffic.
There's also a vegetarian food outlet and rest area.
Last year alone, around 11,000 devotees from across India and abroad used the center, showing just how helpful it is during the busy Sabarimala season.