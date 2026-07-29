Cochin Shipyard launches Machilipatnam, 7th anti-submarine vessel for Indian Navy
India
Cochin Shipyard just launched Machilipatnam, the seventh in a series of anti-submarine ships for the Indian Navy.
This new vessel is built to spot submarines near the coast, lay mines, and handle other underwater missions.
The launch also fits right in with India's push for more homegrown defense tech under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Machilipatnam 78m 25 knots Indian sonar
Machilipatnam is 78 meters long and can hit speeds up to 25 knots, with enough fuel to travel 1,800 nautical miles without stopping.
It's packed with Indian-made sonar tech for tracking underwater threats.
Cochin Shipyard says this project highlights its focus on quality and teamwork with the Navy, another step forward for building advanced ships right here in India.