Cockroach in patient meal closes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital canteen
India
A patient at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Maharashtra, got an unpleasant surprise when he found a cockroach in his meal while admitted for eye surgery.
After this, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration inspected the canteen and found several food safety violations, leading to its immediate closure.
Ram Caterers suspended, patients fed elsewhere
Ram Caterers, who ran the canteen, won't be serving food again until they fix all issues and get Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration approval.
The hospital's dean, Dr. Swapnali Kadam, said patients will still get meals from other sources for now.
Meanwhile, members of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) protested at the hospital over these food safety lapses.