Cockroach Janata Party and central government hold 3rd NEET talks
The NEET paper leak protests are still going strong, with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the central government sitting down for a third round of talks this Saturday.
Students and supporters are calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down, FIRs against peaceful protesters to be dropped, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who died by suicide during the controversy.
Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike
The government is open to dropping FIRs and offering compensation, but isn't budging on Pradhan's resignation (something CJP says is crucial for real accountability).
Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike after securing promises on exam reforms and student protections, but tensions remain as both sides debate how best to fix things.
Meanwhile, stricter anti-paper-leak laws are being proposed, but agreement on leadership changes is still up in the air.