Cockroach Janata Party holds Central Park rally under tightened security

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a youth-led outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke, is holding a major rally at Central Park, Connaught Place, this Friday at 5pm.

The event follows the recent arrest of two Gen Z CJP leaders, which has sparked tension in the city.

Authorities are stepping up security significantly: 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces are on duty, and CCTV coverage is being ramped up.