Cockroach Janata Party holds Central Park rally under tightened security
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a youth-led outfit founded by Abhijeet Dipke, is holding a major rally at Central Park, Connaught Place, this Friday at 5pm.
The event follows the recent arrest of two Gen Z CJP leaders, which has sparked tension in the city.
Authorities are stepping up security significantly: 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces are on duty, and CCTV coverage is being ramped up.
Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained
Central Park will be closed for two days because of the rally.
The arrested leaders, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were taken into custody after removing barricades and entering Jantar Mantar, which was recently de-notified as a protest site, and are now in judicial custody for five days.
Amnesty International India has called for the immediate release of both Ranka and Das, saying both the arrests and removal of Jantar Mantar as a protest site threatens the right to dissent.
This situation highlights the ongoing push-and-pull between youth activism and government control in Delhi now.