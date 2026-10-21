Cockroach Janata Party leaders withdraw custody plea after Delhi HC
Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who lead the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have decided to pull back their plea against being kept in judicial custody.
The Delhi High Court told them it is better to wait for a decision from the local magistrate.
All this is happening while they are still fighting charges related to their recent protests at Jantar Mantar, which is not officially a protest spot anymore.
Judges question Ranka and Das
At the October 21 hearing, the court wondered why Ranka and Das used a higher court route when easier options were open nearby.
The judges also pointed out that, at ages 27 and 32, these leaders are not exactly Gen Z.
Their arrests happened on October 11, and they allegedly entered Jantar Mantar on October 13, so bail conditions and other legal details are still being sorted out.