Cockroach Janata Party protest alleges NEET irregularities, sparks merchandise buzz
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) kicked off its first in-person protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 6, 2026, calling out alleged NEET exam irregularities and demanding the education minister's resignation.
Students, parents, and activist Sonam Wangchuk showed up, but what really caught social media's eye was the unexpected business vibe at the event.
Cockroach masks ₹30, shirts flopped
Vendors sold cockroach-themed masks for ₹30 (made for just ₹15), sparking a wave of online chatter about profits.
T-shirts went for ₹250 each, but sales flopped: one hopeful seller printed 2,000 shirts expecting a massive crowd but only sold 21 as turnout was closer to 1,000.
Police detained 6 people, calm maintained
Police detained six people to keep things calm based on intelligence reports.
Despite all the entrepreneurial action and buzz online, the main focus stayed on students' demands for fair exams.