Cockroach Janata Party protest alleges NEET irregularities, sparks merchandise buzz India Jun 06, 2026

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) kicked off its first in-person protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 6, 2026, calling out alleged NEET exam irregularities and demanding the education minister's resignation.

Students, parents, and activist Sonam Wangchuk showed up, but what really caught social media's eye was the unexpected business vibe at the event.